U.S. coronavirus cases pass 4 million
Video Credit:
Reuters Studio
- Duration: 02:25s - Published
56 seconds ago
U.S. coronavirus cases pass 4 million
[NFA] The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the United States passed 4 million on Thursday, reflecting a rapid acceleration of infections in the country since the first case was recorded on Jan.
21, a Reuters tally showed.
This report produced by Chris Dignam.
