U.S. coronavirus cases pass 4 million
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 02:25s - Published
U.S. coronavirus cases pass 4 million

U.S. coronavirus cases pass 4 million

[NFA] The total number of coronavirus cases reported in the United States passed 4 million on Thursday, reflecting a rapid acceleration of infections in the country since the first case was recorded on Jan.

21, a Reuters tally showed.

This report produced by Chris Dignam.

