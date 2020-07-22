Global  
 

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Plotting Divorce In Wake Of Kanye West's Recent Twitter Tirade
Kim Kardashian Reportedly Plotting Divorce In Wake Of Kanye West's Recent Twitter Tirade

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Plotting Divorce In Wake Of Kanye West's Recent Twitter Tirade

Executive Produced By: Pro https://www.instagram.com/jaysnprolifiq/ Voiceover: Alexandra Wurst https://www.instagram.com/ayeeedubb/ Video Edit: CT https://www.instagram.com/goodluckct/

As one of the longest-standing Hip Hop websites, DX not only stays current on Hip Hop culture, but continues to influence it, encourage it, and simultaneously reflect on its past.

Our insightful, honest editorials, unbiased reviews, premier audio and video sections, and original video content, draws one of the most loyal followings online.

Check us out at http://www.hiphopdx.com

Rapper Meek Mill seemingly addresses Kanye West's tweets about meeting with Kim Kardashian

Rapper Meek Mill appears to have seemingly addressed Kanye West's most recent Twitter rant.
FOXNews.com - Published

Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Were Already Considering Divorce for 'A Long Time' (Report)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were already discussing a divorce before Kanye‘s Twitter outburst...
Just Jared - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.com


Kim Kardashian Speaks Out Publicly on Kanye West’s Bipolar Disorder After Rapper Deletes Divorce Tweets

Kim Kardashian Speaks Out Publicly on Kanye West’s Bipolar Disorder After Rapper Deletes Divorce Tweets Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to speak publically on her husband Kanye West's bipolar disorder...
Mediaite - Published Also reported by •HipHopDX



Tweets about this


Kanye West says sorry to wife Kim Kardashian West [Video]

Kanye West says sorry to wife Kim Kardashian West

Kanye West has issued an apology to his wife Kim Kardashian West, after "going public with something that was a private matter".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:36Published
Kim Kardashian Blocked From Seeing Kanye West [Video]

Kim Kardashian Blocked From Seeing Kanye West

Kanye West is reportedly avoiding Kim K. Plus - Will we see all this Keeping Up on the new season of keeping up?

Credit: Hollywood Life     Duration: 01:52Published
Kanye West is refusing to see his wife Kim Kardashian West [Video]

Kanye West is refusing to see his wife Kim Kardashian West

Kanye West is reportedly refusing to see his wife, Kim Kardashian West, despite her suggestions she fly to join him in Wyoming.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 01:18Published