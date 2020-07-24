Easing Back Into New School Routines (L.P.S.S.)

August 17-th, students return to school and online learning.....those with even numbered addresses will attend school on campus tuesdays and thursdays while students with odd numbered addresses will learn on campus monday and wednesday.

Each group will attend school every other friday.

Students not on campus will have class online.

All these changes to the school year may leave many children with more questions than answers.... and new'15 leigha mcneil shares how l- p-s-s is working to ensure the safety of its students and staff - and how parents can keep an eye on their chil's education and well-being.

Standup: registered play therapist amy romero tells me back to school season can bring up a bit of anxiety for some kids these feeling now amplified because of the uncertainty with the coronavirus clearly this year is going to look different for students, parents and teachers all across the country.

Here in lafayette parish..the school system has voted on a plan that has students going back with hybrid learning, a combination between physically going into the class and learning on line...though this plan is subject to change school system officials tell me the've been working since this spring to ensure students can return back to school safelythe lafayette parish school system is dedicated to provide the safest environment possible for all of our staff and teachers are students and parents to know that w've been working really hard though things seem as if they are constantly changing jennifer gardner chief admin officer with the lafayette parish school system says she know for certain that when school will reopen on august 17 lpss schools will remain cleanare custodians have already received training on providing to support the cleaning environment on our campus tha's just one of many things just a few of many things that will be doing to ensure the safety for everyone seating charts on buses in classrooms, temperature checks for students twice a day and mandatory covid-19 video trainings will be sent to all teachers before the start of school...and each school is working on a plan of what i's going to look like for transitions around campus how to walk how to get off the bus just safety protocols because you have to remember every campus looks differentwhether yo're introverted or not yo're still wired to have some sort of connection with other people and when that is diminished and that is challenged such as the social distancing such as the virtual learning that is why do you have fear and anxiety and even rage and anger with the jarring changes at hand...licensed plate therapist amy romero says all of these emotions are normal for your children during the days of virtual learning she recommends keep a routine to set up a routine some sort of structure some sort of predictability that we falls can fall into line with wha's going on amy as i's completely normal for parents to feel anxiety as well when trying to navigate virtual learning she recommends paying attention to how your child learns to better help themto even take notice you know to have a visual prompt and see if your child remembers that more than something visually or whether they learn better by moving around introduce them to being active and taking noticing that and then providing those opportunities though parents might be experiencing a little bit of anxiety about letting their kids go back into school amy says i's important not to let your child see that because they can pick up on those emotions...gardener adding she understands everyones concerns but says although these are the plans right now thing can change down the road.we know that people are scared but we assure you that we worked on a very great clean again it is fluid things are going to changestandup: for all updates with olivia paris school systems back to school 2020 plan you can head over to their website leigha mcneil 3 thanks leigha...amy says if parents feel any worries or uncertainty themselves about their kids heading back to school...they should not show that to their children because they can pick up on those feelings...to keep up with the latest fall 2020 plans with lpss...you can head