Celebrity Makeup Looks On The Red Carpet Ciara, Nikki Bella, Carmen Electra, Priscilla Presley, Mandy Moore Video Credit: MaximoTV - Duration: 04:56s - Published 6 minutes ago Celebrity Makeup Looks On The Red Carpet Ciara, Nikki Bella, Carmen Electra, Priscilla Presley, Mandy Moore Http://www.maximotv.com || Broll footage: Never seen footage of celebrity makeup looks while being interviewed on various red carpets around Hollywood, California in 2019 || Ciara, Nikki Bella, Carmen Electra, Priscilla Presley, Candace Cameron Bure, Natasha Bure, Mandy Moore, Rhea Seehorn, Marie Osmond, Stephanie Pratt, Caitlin Carmichael || "This video is available for editorial licensing, broadcast tv, all media and worldwide use" || ©MaximoTV 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources Our Favourite Celebrity Baby Bumps!



Many people dream of being famous, but these babies have managed to be in the spotlight before they've even left the womb: today we're having a look at our favourite celebrity baby bump photos of 2020.. Credit: Bang Media Duration: 01:01 Published 15 hours ago Lizzo's mood influences her makeup style



Lizzo often sports striking looks that range from bright neon colors to sultry browns and golds. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:06 Published on June 17, 2020