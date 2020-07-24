Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

CBS4's Jim DeFede Analyzes President Trump's Decision To Cancel Jacksonville Portion Of RNC
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 01:53s - Published
CBS4's Jim DeFede Analyzes President Trump's Decision To Cancel Jacksonville Portion Of RNC

CBS4's Jim DeFede Analyzes President Trump's Decision To Cancel Jacksonville Portion Of RNC

President Trump called off the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville citing a "flare-up" of coronavirus.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

CDC emphasizes reopening schools in new guidance that contradicts past recommendations [Video]

CDC emphasizes reopening schools in new guidance that contradicts past recommendations

The CDC is now backing a plan to reopen schools as President Trump calls on Congress to send $105 billion to the nation's schools to better prepare to mitigate the virus.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 00:31Published
Not Waving But Drowning? Esper Struggles To Keep Trump From Endangering America [Video]

Not Waving But Drowning? Esper Struggles To Keep Trump From Endangering America

Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has have served exactly one year in his role, but according to CNN, the last few months have been the toughest. Defense officials say Esper has had to focus on..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:44Published
Democrats, Denver officials push back after GOP lawmaker asks Trump to bring federal officers to city [Video]

Democrats, Denver officials push back after GOP lawmaker asks Trump to bring federal officers to city

A Republican state lawmaker is asking President Trump to expand its Operation Legend and send federal agents to Colorado, while the entire Colorado Democratic caucus asked the state’s U.S. attorney..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 03:21Published