CBS4's Jim DeFede Analyzes President Trump's Decision To Cancel Jacksonville Portion Of RNC
President Trump called off the Republican National Convention in Jacksonville citing a "flare-up" of coronavirus.
CDC emphasizes reopening schools in new guidance that contradicts past recommendationsThe CDC is now backing a plan to reopen schools as President Trump calls on Congress to send $105 billion to the nation's schools to better prepare to mitigate the virus.
Not Waving But Drowning? Esper Struggles To Keep Trump From Endangering AmericaSecretary of Defense Mark Esper has have served exactly one year in his role, but according to CNN, the last few months have been the toughest.
Defense officials say Esper has had to focus on..
Democrats, Denver officials push back after GOP lawmaker asks Trump to bring federal officers to cityA Republican state lawmaker is asking President Trump to expand its Operation Legend and send federal agents to Colorado, while the entire Colorado Democratic caucus asked the state’s U.S. attorney..