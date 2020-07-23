Celebrating MLB Opening Day

|
Deck./// a charles city native has put together a musical tribute to america's pastime.
Harrison sheckler put together a video of over 200 people singing 'take me out to the ball game.'
Many current and former major leaguers took a swing at singing the classic tune.
Nearly 7 thousand people have viewed the clip online.
Sheckler is a student at brooklyn college studying music ?
"* he says the project was the perfect way to combine his two loves, music and baseball.
I met bronson arroyo, who is now retired and he is a professional musician in his own right too and so i thought he might like the idea and to make a long story short, he loved the idea.
The video project was no easy task ?
