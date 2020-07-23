Celebrating MLB Opening Day

A Charles City native has put together a musical tribute to America's past time.

Harrison sheckler put together a video of over 200 people singing 'take me out to the ball game.'

Many current and former major leaguers took a swing at singing the classic tune.

Nearly 7 thousand people have viewed the clip online.

Sheckler is a student at brooklyn college studying music ?

"* he says the project was the perfect way to combine his two loves, music and baseball.

I met bronson arroyo, who is now retired and he is a professional musician in his own right too and so i thought he might like the idea and to make a long story short, he loved the idea.

The video project was no easy task ?