Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Celebrating MLB Opening Day
Video Credit: KIMT - Published
Celebrating MLB Opening Day
A Charles City native has put together a musical tribute to America's past time.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Deck./// a charles city native has put together a musical tribute to america's pastime.

Harrison sheckler put together a video of over 200 people singing 'take me out to the ball game.'

Many current and former major leaguers took a swing at singing the classic tune.

Nearly 7 thousand people have viewed the clip online.

Sheckler is a student at brooklyn college studying music ?

"* he says the project was the perfect way to combine his two loves, music and baseball.

I met bronson arroyo, who is now retired and he is a professional musician in his own right too and so i thought he might like the idea and to make a long story short, he loved the idea.

The video project was no easy task ?




You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

On Opening Day, a Rarity for M.L.B.: Support for Black Lives Matter

Players and coaches knelt before the national anthem, and teams played a message of unity at the...
NYTimes.com - Published

Dr. Fauci Throws First Pitch on MLB Opening Day, Completely Misses (Video)

Dr. Anthony Fauci throws the ceremonial first pitch prior to the opening game of the 2020 MLB Season...
Just Jared - Published

Royals release 30-man Opening Day roster missing four potential starters

Royals release 30-man Opening Day roster missing four potential starters With five more players on it than in 2019, the Kansas City Royals released their Opening Day roster...
FOX Sports - Published


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

New York City Sports Bars Take TVs Outside For MLB Opening Day [Video]

New York City Sports Bars Take TVs Outside For MLB Opening Day

Opening Day usually brings a sense of normalcy for baseball fans, but this year looked a whole lot different at New York City sports bars; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:57Published
Opening Day at The Banks will be different during pandemic [Video]

Opening Day at The Banks will be different during pandemic

With Reds Opening Day set in the middle of a pandemic, a big day for Cincinnati baseball fans will look much different this year. No fans will be allowed in the stands when the Reds face the Detroit..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:54Published
Cubs, White Sox Announce Opening Day Rosters [Video]

Cubs, White Sox Announce Opening Day Rosters

Just one day before their Opening Day, the Cubs and White Sox announced their 30-man rosters Thursday.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:07Published