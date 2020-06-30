For the first time in roughly four months, weekly jobless claims in the U.S. have risen.

Tips on searching the ‘hidden job market’ and finding jobs before they’re listed

POINT-4 MILLION NEWCLAIMS LAST WEEK.IN COMPARISON...CONTINUING CLAIMSFELL... WITH ROUGHLYA MILLION PEOPLEABLE TO GET OFFUNEMPLOYMENT.BUT IT'S STILL NOTEASY TO FIND A JOBRIGHT NOW.BUT ALICIA NIEVESSHOWS US, HOW YOUCOULD HAVE LUCK INTHE HIDDEN JOBMARKET.Unemployment in theU.S. is still alarminglyhigh.

(@8:50)"people areoverwhelmed by thenews, they areoverwhelmed when theyseethat a million extrapeople just filed forunemployment." SarahJohnston runs thecompany BriefcaseCoach... she's a jobsearch strategist, helpingpeople find work in thisjob market.(@2:03 )"thegood news is, my clientsand I know from lookingat linkedin's update,people are gettingjobs."Finding a job rightnow is not easy it.

It iscompetitive, butJohnston says if yousearch in the "hidden jobmarket" you'll find bettersuccess.

(@4:20)"Thehidden job market, are allthe jobs that areunadvertised online."Anemployer may beplanning a promotion orexpanding but hasn'tannounced that yet... ifyou can get to knowhiring manager beforenew jobs post... Youhave a better chance oftopping their list ofcandidates.

[questionslate]So how do yousearch for a job in thehidden job market?(@6:19)"Tip number oneis to understand whatyour options are.

Youreally need to know yourtarget companies.

Whohires people like you forwork that you want todo." [graphic]She sayscreate a "target list" ofthe companies you wantto work for and find outwho are the hiringmanagers.

Then moveon to tip number two: seewho in your existingnetwork may know orhave connections tothose managers orsomeone in that list ofcompanies.

(@8:15)"Thefinal tip would be do notbe afraid of beingproactive in your jobsearch and makingcontact or reaching outor getting an introductionto a hiring manager atyour dream company orcompanies on your targetlist."(@9:29) "It onlytakes one conversationto change the entiretrajectory of your jobsearch."Johnston partnered withLinkedIn for a more in-depth course onnavigating the hidden jobmarket... it's free toLinkedIn members.

