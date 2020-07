Financial Focus for July 23 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:27s - Published 2 minutes ago Financial Focus for July 23 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. 1.4 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. Banks have started to decrease credit limits and even closes some customer's credit card accounts, Financial Focus is sponsored by Clark County Credit Union. Watch it weekdays on 13 Action News. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend SP500 DOWN MORE THAN 1 PERCENT.AND GAMING...BOYD GAMING DOWN MORE THAN2 PERCENT.CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT DOWN MORETHAN 4 PERCENT.MGM RESORTS DOWN MORE THAN 2PERCENT.LAS VEGAS SANDS DOWN MORE THAN4 PERCENT.WYNN RESORTS DOWN ALMOST 3PERCENT.RED ROCK RESORTS DOWN 2 AND AHALF PERCENT.IN TONIGHT'S "FINANCIALFOCUS"...ANOTHER -1- POINT -4- MILLIONAMERICANS FILED FORUNEMPLOYMENT....FOR THE FIRST TIME....LAST WEEK.THAT'S ACCORDING TO......THE U-S LABOR DEPARTMENT.THIS IS....THE FIRST INCREASE.....IN INITAL CLAIMS......IN ABOUT -4- MONTHS.THE NUMBER OF FIRST-TIMEFILERS....HAD BEEN GOING DOWN.....SINCE IT PEAKED..... IN MARCH.EXPERTS BELIEVE....MAKING IT DIFFICULT....FOR MANY....TO GO BACK TO WORK.AS SOME PEOPLE LOSE THEIR EXTRAUNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITS...BANKS ARE STARTING TO REDUCECREDIT CARD LIMITS...AND EVEN CLOSE SOME CARDS.MORE THAN A THIRD OF CREDITCARD HOLDERS HAVE EXPERIENCEDTHIS IN RECENT MONTHS,ACCORDING TO "COMPARE CARDS."BANKS ARE DOING THIS TO REDUCETHEIR LIABILITY..AS PEOPLE LOSE INCOME.A BANK ALSO MIGHT DO THIS TOYOUR ACCOUNT IF YOU HAVEN'TUSED A CREDIT CARD...HAVE MISSED PAYMENTS...OR IF YOUR CREDIT SCORE HASDROPPED.TONIGHT'S FINANCIAL FOCUS ISBROUGHT TO YOU BY "CLARK COUNTYCREDIT UNION"..NEXT ON 13 ACTION NEWS LIVE AT6:30..'TESTING TRO





