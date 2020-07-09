Masks Encouraged But Not Required in Iowa

KIMT News 3's Nick Kruszalnicki is speaking with CG Health about their stance

"* folks in minnesota will be required to mask when visiting indoor businesses and public spaces.

But if you take a drive a little farther south, our hawkeye state neighbors are still free to go maskless.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki has the latest from mason city on the great mask debate.

"* while many stores are requring masks ?

"* t is still not mandated by governor kim reynolds here in iowa.

But according to c?

"*g public health, it would cut down on the skyrocketing number of cases we're seeing here locally.

Xxx "100 percent.

We need a mask mandate."

Brian hanft with c?

*g public health thinks iowa should follow minnesota's example and make masking mandatory.

He says masks work best to slow the spread ?

"* if as many people as possible are wearing them.

"asking people just to do it out of the goodness of their heart.

You are going to get a lot of those people.

There's a lot of people who are wearing them, but you're not going to get as much compliance with it unless you do a full requirement."

The iowa department of public health along with governor kim reynolds are asking the public to hashtag "step up mask up iowa."

The new outreach campaign ?

"* encourages but ?

"(does ?

"(not ?

"(require i wear a face covering in public.

"i believe in iowans, and i know we can continue to step up and take personal responsibility, not because it's mandated but because it's the right thing to do."

Whether it's cloth, surgical, or an n?

"*95... masks block the respiratory droplets which can harbor covid?

"*19.

"it doesn't necessarily provide you protections for yourself, but that's why we ask other people to wear a mask, because that provides protections for the people that you are around."

I spotted martina smith with her mask on earlier this evening.

She tells me she's been masking up for weeks now.

"i actually didn't wear a mask in the beginning.

The cdc said healthy people shouldn't wear masks, so i didn't."

With more studies proving masks are needed ?

"* smith agrees it's the right course of action to take in order to slow the spread of the