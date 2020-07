Tenants upset over sewage leak

COMPLEX ... SAY THEY'REUPSET AFTER THEIR HOMES WEREFLOODED WITH SEWAGE... THETENANTS-- ARE ALSO SAYING...NOT ENOUGH IS BEING DONE...2 WORKS FOR YOU'S PROBLEMSOLVER ERIN CONRAD... GETSANSWERS..(PICTURES FROM EMAIL) ASEWAGE SOAKED MATTRESS..A FLOOR COVERED IN WASTE..THESE ARE JUST SOME OF THEPICTURES BRENDA DICKEYSAYS--SHE TOOK INSIDE ANEIGHBORING APARTMENT AT THECEDARS THIS WEEK AFTERSEWAGE STARTED FLOODINGTHEIR APARTMENT BUILDING..TUESDAY-A RESTORATIONCOMPANY CAME IN TO HELP..--- SOT BRENDA DICKEY,TENANT 09:34 the supervisorI was barefoot I've beenmopping barefoot.

Try not tolet the water comeout.

-- DICKEY LIVES IN ONEOF THE UNITS AFFECTED.ANDSAYS SHE'S WORRIED ABOUT THEHEALTH HAZARD..

THE CLEAN UPCREW-TELLING HER TO LEAVE.--- SOT BRENDA DICKEY00:29:31 tonight EMPTY yourcloset.

Get everything offthe floor.

All everythingand they were supposed tothe restoration team camethis morning they weresupposed to start tearing upfloors, because they saidit's a health hazard to havethe water has been under myfloor already.

And the ownercalled them at 10am and toldhim to leave.

52:00 --- WEREACHED OUT TO THE OWNER OFTHE PROPERTY OVER THEPHONE-DAN FLEMING...HE TELLS US-THEY PLAN TOMAKE THE FULL REPAIRS.

HESAYS-THE RESTORATION CREWWENT HOME BECAUSE NOT ALL OFTHE RESIDENTS WOULD LET THEMINTO THEIR APARTMENTS.

HETELLS US-THEY WILL BERIPPING OUT ANYTHING THESEWAGE DAMAGED.

HE SAYSQUOTE " IN GOOD FAITH, WEARE TRYING TO DO THE RIGHTTHING." THE OWNER HAS ALSOOFFERED THE TENANTSAFFECTED- HOTEL ROOMS IN THEMEANTIME.

--- (TULSA HEALTHDEPT COMPLAINT) THE TULSAHEALTH DEPARTMENT SAYS THEYARE AWARE OF THE SITUATIONAND TOOK TWO COMPLAINTS THISWEEK ABOUT THE SEWAGE ISSUE.INVESTIGATION STILL LISTEDAS ACTIVE..

-- THE OWNER OFTHE PROPERTY-SAYS-HE'S BEENIN CONTACT WITH THE HEALTHDEPARTMENT AND IS DOINGEVERYTHING HE CAN TO GET THEUNITS BACK UP TO CODE.

