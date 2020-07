President Trump: Give parents federal cash for choice if public schools fail to physically reopen Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 15:38s - Published 3 days ago President Trump: Give parents federal cash for choice if public schools fail to physically reopen President Trump suggested on Thursday that the next potential round of stimulus cash meant to help schools amid the COVID-19 crisis be redirected to parents for school choice if public schools fail to open for in-person instruction. President Trump made the statements during a White House news conference regarding the COVID-19 situation. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend HE WANTS FEDERAL FUNDING....TO GO TO....THE PARENTS!THANKS FOR JOINING US...I'M TRICIA KEAN..AND I'M TODD QUINONES...THE PRESIDENT SAYS THE MONEYWOULD ALLOW PARENTS TO CHOOSEIF THEY WANT TO "PHYSICALLY"SEND THIER KIDS TO SCHOOL..13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER...JOE BARTELS IS LIVE AT C-C-S-DHEADQUARTERS NEAR SAHARA ANDDECATUR..JOE.THE PRESIDENT HAS BEENDEMANDING SCHOOLS REOPEN FOR AWHILE...BUT NOW..HE SAYS FEDERAL STIMULUSFUNDS..SHOULD BE REDIRECTED...AWAY FROM DISTRICTS AND TOPARENTS..C-C-S-D..ALREADY ANNOUNCING..IT WILL GO WITH..DISTANCE..LEARNING..WHEN THE SCHOOL YEAR STARTS INA MONTH FROM NOW..THE PRESIDENT MAKING THESESTATEMENTS..IN REFERENCE TO A NEWROUND OF STIMILUS FUNDING FORTHE ECONOMY DURING HIS NOW..DAILY PRESS BRIEFINGS ONCOVID-19..FROM THE WHITE HOUSE..HE SAYS THE C-D-C..JUST TODAY..WOULD REVEAL NEW GUIDANCE ONHOW SCHOOLS SHOULD REOPENSAFELY..THE PRESIDENT..QUOTED A NUMBER OF STUDIES ANDA STATEMENT FROM THE AMERICANACADEMY OF PEDIATRICS..WHICH INDICATE..PROLONGED..ISOLATION IS BAD FOR CHILDREN..INCLUDING LEARNING LOSS..SOCIAL SKILLS..AND INCREASED RISK FOR NEGLECTAND HARM..WHICH WOULD OTHERWISE BENOTICED AND REPORTED BYTEACHERS..HE SAYS..REMOTE LEARNING THROUGHCOMPUTERS AND THE INTERNET..INDICATING A DIFFERENT APPROACHTO FORCE THE HANDS OF SCHOOLSTO REOPEN...HOMESCHOOL OTHER CHOICE.THE KEYWORD BEING CHOICE IF THESCHOOL IS CLOSED THE MONEYSHOULD FOLLOW THE STUDENT SOTHE PARENTS ARE IN CONTROL OFTHEIR OWN DECISIONS I LIKE THEMONEY TO GO TO THE PARENTS OFTHE STUDENT."THE PRESIDENT CAN SUGGEST..THIS BUT CAN'T FORCE IT.."THE US HOUSE OFREPRESENTATIVES" HOLDS THENATION'S CHECKBOOK.THE US SENATE CAN PROVIDE INPUTFOR SPENDING, BUT THE POWERRESIDES IN CONGRESS.THE PRESIDENT CANNOT DICTATEHOW MONEY IS SPENT, ALTHOUGH HEHAS CONSIDERABLE AGENDA-SETTINGPOWER, IT IS NOT ABSOLUTE.THE PRESIDENT CAN VETO SPENDINGBILLS..BUT CONGRESS CAN OVERRIDE THATWITH A TWO THIRD VOTE IN EACHCHAMBER..ACCORDING TO THE NATIONALCENTER FOR EDUCATION STATICS...THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SPENDSABOUT 14 THOUSAND DOLLARS..PER STUDENT...PER SCHOOL YEARFOR PUBLIC EDUCATION.WE REACHED OUT TO C-C-S-D FORTHEIR REACTION TO THIS..BUT WE HAVE NOT HEARD BACK...REPORTING LIVE JOE BARTELS.13 ACTION NEWS...HIGH SCHOOL SPORTS...ARE SHIFTING SCHEDULES.....DUE TO THE CORONAVIRUSPANDEMIC....THE NEVADA INTERSCHOLASTICACTIVITIES ASSOCATION...MOVING THE TIMELINE FOR ALLSPORTS! FALL SPORTS...WILL NOW START PRACTICES....IN FEBRUARY.GAMES WILL BE....IN MARCH.WINTER SPORTS WILL BEGIN....IN JANUARY... AND....SPRING SPORTS BEGIN....IN APRIL.AT THIS TIME..THE ASSOCIATION DOES NOTBELIEVE.....THERE WILL BE STATETOURNAMENTS.RISING COVID-19 CASES ARECATCHING THE ATTENTION OFFEDERAL OFFICIALS..DOCTOR DEBORAH BIRX..A MEMBER OF THE WHITE HOUSECORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE SAYS...LAS VEGAS NEEDS TO TAKE'AGGRESSIVE' STEPS TO CURB THEOUTBREAK...13 ACTION NEWS REPORTER....JEREMY CHEN IS LIVE......TO EXPLAIN....HOW CITY AND COUNTY LEADERS ARERESPONDING TO THIS...JEREMY....THE NUMBERS OF CASES CONTNUE TORISE HERE IN SOUTHERN NEVADA-BUT LOCAL LEADERS SAY THEY'RETAKING ACTIONAND AREREMINDING THE COMMUNITY TO DOTHEIR PART.A CALL FOR AGGRESSIVE STEPS.THAT'S DOCTOR DEBORAH BIRX'SWARNING TO VARIOUS CITIES-INCLUDING LAS VEGASIN ORDERTO STOP THE SPREAD OF COVID-19.CLARK COUNTY OFFICIALS SAYTHEY'VE EXPANDED TESTING ANDCONTACT TRACING- WHILE STEPPINGUP ENFORCEMENT.'WE'RE SEEING A MUCH BETTERCOMPLIANCE WITH FOLKS WEARINGTHEIR MASKS TODAY." COMMISIONERMARIKYN KIRKPATRICK SAYS BUY-INFROM THE COMMUNITY- WILL BENEEDED TO CURB THE SPREAD."PLEASE WEAR YOUR MASK, BECAUSETHAT WILL HELP US STAY SAFEAND STAY OPEN AND GET ON TO THENEXT PHASE." THE CITY OF LASVEGAS IS ALSO TAKING STEPS TOCURB THE OUTBREAK.CITY MANAGER SCOTT ADAMSSHARING A LETTER SENT TO THEGOVERNOR'S OFFICE- HIGHLIGHTINGACTIONS THE CITY HAS TAKEN INRECENT WEEKS INCLUDINGHAVING COMPLIANCE AMBASSADORSTO EDUCATE BUSINESSES ABOUTTHEIR RESPONSIBILITIES."I WOULD HATE TO SEE US ROLLBACK.THAT WOULD BE DEVASTATING ONTHOSE BUSINESSES AND THAT WOULDBE DEVASTATING ON OUR ECONOMY,SO IT BEHOOVES US TO GET AHEADOF THAT." DR.CHRISTINA MADISON WITH ROSEMANUNIVERSITY SAYS- IT WILL TAKETIME TO SEE IF THESE ADDITIONALMEASURES WORK."LET'S TRY TO SEE IF SOME OFTHESE INTERVENTIONS HAVE MADEAN IMPACT BECAUSE IT'S ABOUTTWO WEEKS LAG TIME FROM WHENYOU IMPLEMENT THOSE THINGS."SHE'S ALSO URGING PEOPLE TO DOTHEIR PART TO STAY SAFE- ANDKEEP BUSINESSES OPEN."WE AS A COMMUNITY HAVE TO TAKETHESE STEPS IN ORDER TO MAKESURE THAT EVERYONE IS STAYINGSAFE."OUR STATE HAS ALREADY BEENNAMED A RED ZONE BY THE WHITEHOUSE CORONAVIRUS TASK FORCE-AND RECOMMENDED THAT POOLS ANDGYMS BE CLOSED AGAIN.JEREMY CHEN 13 ACTION NEWS.ALLEGATIONS OF FAILURES.....AT A LOCAL HOSPITAL THAT LEFT ABABY....WITHBRAIN DAMAGE.13 CHIEF INVESTIGATOR....DARCY SPEARS ON THE LAWSUIT...THE SUFFERING...AND...THE ALLEGED EVENTS....THAT CHANGED....A YOUNG FAMILY FOREVER./ FEEDING NATS/ YOU WOULDN'TKNOW BY LOOKING, BUT BRANDONNICKLES IS FEEDING HIS SON,JAYDEN.NOT BY HANDING HIM CHEERIOSLIKE HE DOES WITH DAUGHTER,JANA...YOU GUYS WAKE UP AT THE SAMETIME? HMM?/ 14-MONTH-OLDJAYDEN IS FED THROUGH A TUBEBECAUSE HIS BRAIN CAN'T GRASPTHE CONCEPT OF EATING.THE LITTLE BOY SLEEPS THROUGHTHE PROCESS AS DAD GENTLYROCKS HIM TO THE QUIET WHOOSHOF THE MACHINE."BABY" AS JAYDEN MAKES LITTLESOUND/ JAYDEN CAN'T TAKE ABATH, PLAY WITH HIS TWINSISTER, CRAWL OR EVEN SWALLOW.HE CAN BARELY HOLD UP HIS OWNHEAD./NATS/ AFTER YEARS OF TRYING TOGET PREGNANT, IN-VITROFERTILIZATION FINALLY GAVELAUREN AND BRANDON THE FAMILYOF THEIR DREAMS.BUT THE TWINS CAME A BIT TOOSOON.JAYDEN AND JANA WERE BORN MARCH27, 2019 AT 32 AND A HALFWEEKS.JANA TURNED OUT TO BE FINE.AS FOR JAYDEN...WE KNEW THAT HE HAD A HEARTDEFECT EARLY ON, AT 12 WEEKS.A DEFECT THAT WOULD REQUIRETHREE SURGERIES AFTER BIRTH.AFTER THE LAST ONE ON MAY 10,JAYDEN WAS RECOVERING WITH HELPFROM A BREATHING TUBE.WITHIN FIVE DAYS THEY WANTED TOTAKE THE BREATHING TUBE OUT.THAT SHOULD HAVE BEEN A GOODSIGN THAT JAYDEN WAS GETTINGSTRONGER.BUT THAT'S WHEN THE STORY TOOKA TURN FOR THE WORSE.ACCORDING TO THE FAMILY'SLAWSUIT FILED IN APRIL AGAINSTJAYDEN'S DOCTORS, NURSES ANDSUNRISE HOSPITAL, THERE WEREPROBLEMS ALMOST IMMEDIATELY.THE SUIT ALLEGES THAT ON MAY15, JUST AN HOUR AFTERJAYDEN'S BREATHING TUBE WASFIVE LAB RESULTS FROMTHROUGHOUT THAT DAY SHOWED THESAME CRITICAL LAB VALUES, WHICHTHE SUIT SAYS REQUIREDIMMEDIATE ATTENTION ANDRE-INTUBATION AS JAYDEN'S BODYWASN'T GETTING ENOUGH OXYGEN.ABOUT FOUR OR FIVE HOURS HADGONE BY AND I DIDN'T GETANOTHER PHONE CALL SAYING THATTHEY RE-INTUBATED.SHE CALLED BRANDON, WHO LEFTWORK AND RACED TO THE HOSPITAL.I WALKED IN AND I KNEW WITHINSECONDS.SOMETHING IS WRONG! HE ISSWEATING, HE IS GASPING BUTTTO 8:00:55 B: AND I'M LOOKINGAT HIM AND HE JUST TAKES THATBIG BREATH AND THAT'S IT.AFTER HOURS OF OXYGENDEPRIVATION,BABY JAYDEN STOPPED BREATHING.CODE BLUE.THE LAWSUIT SAYS NURSESREPORTEDTHE CRITICAL LAB VALUES BUTDIDN'T ACT BECAUSE THEYCOULDN'T REACH DR.JAMES ANDRUS AND DR.PARVIN DOROSTKAR.I DON'T KNOW WHAT EXCUSE ONEARTH YOU COULD POSSIBLY HAVEFOR THAT.CALLANYBODY! LITERALLY CALLANYBODY.THEY ARE A CHILDREN'S HOSPITAL.THEY HAVE A PEDIATRIC ERDOWNSTAIRS.NEITHER THE DOCTORS NOR ANYONEAT SUNRISE HOSPITAL WOULDCOMMENT DUE TO THE PENDINGLITIGATION AND THEYHAVEN'T FILED AN ANSWER YET INCOURT.ATTORNEY MATTHEW HOFFMANN SAYSAFTER JAYDEN WENT INTO CARDIACARREST, THE MEDICAL STAFFFINALLY DIDSOMETHING...YOU SHOULDN'T NEED SOMEBODY TOLITERALLY DIE BEFORE ALL OF ASUDDEN THEY GET THEINTERVENTION THAT THEY NEEDEDALL ALONG.THE LAWSUIT SAYS DOCTORSCRACKED OPEN JAYDEN'S TINY RIBCAGE TO DO FINGER COMPRESSIONSON HIS FAILING HEART....AND THE DOCTOR COMES OUT TO MEAND TELLS ME 'I'M SO SORRY.IT'S BEEN 90 MINUTES THAT HE'SBEEN PULSE-LESS.THERE'S NOTHING MORE WE CAN DO.(GETS EMOTIONAL).THE NURSES ARE GOING TO GET HIMCLEANED UP SO YOU CAN HOLD HIMONE LAST TIME.LAUREN HAD TO CALL HER HUSBANDTO TELL HIM THE UNTHINKABLE.AND I SAY, 'HE'S GONE.HE'S GONE.': I WAS DOWNSTAIRS FOR MAYBE10-15 MINUTES THINKING MYCHILD HAD PASSED AWAY.THEN THE EMOTIONALROLLERCOASTER TOOK ANOTHERSHARP TURN.: DOCTOR COMES BACK OUT TO MEAND SAYS THAT HE LIFTED HISARM UP WHEN THEY WERE TAKINGHIS LEADS OFF, HE LIFTED UP HISARM AND THEY FELT AND ALL OF ABECAUSE HE WAS BACK.BUT JAYDEN WASN'T THE SAME.AND HE NEVER WILL BE.MEDICAL EXPERTS WHO SUBMITTEDTHESE OPINIONS IN THE LAWSUITSAY GIVEN JAYDEN'S HISTORY OFBEING BORN WITH A DEFECTIVEWASN'T PUMPING ENOUGH BLOOD TOTHE REST OF HIS BODY.THE EXPERTS WHO EXAMINEDJAYDEN'S MEDICAL RECORDS FORTHE LAWSUIT GO ON TO SAY THATWHEN DOCTORS FAILED TOAPPROPRIATELY RESPOND, NURSINGSTAFF FAILED TO ADVOCATE FORTHEIR PATIENT.THEY CALL THAT NOT ONLYNEGLIGENT, BUT "A CONSCIOUSDISREGARD" FOR JAYDEN'S HEALTHAND SAFETY, WHICH ALLEGEDLYRESULTED IN CATASTROPHIC BRAINDAMAGE.JAYDEN NICKLES IS ALIVE TODAYDESPITE THE MEDICAL TREATMENTHE GOT.NOT BECAUSE OF IT.THEY DECLARED HIM DEAD.THEY TOLD HIS PARENTS HE WASDEAD.AND WHILE THEY WERE PREPARINGHIM TO BE SEEN BY HIS PARENTS,HE SPONTANEOUSLYSURVIVED.THEY DIDN'T SAVE HIM.HE SAVED HIMSELF.THAT'S A MIRACLE.AND NOW HE'S GOT TO PAY THECONSEQUENCES OF IT AND SO DOHIS PARENTS.PARENTS WHO MAY NEVER HEARTHEIR SON TALK OR SEE HIMWALK...AS THEY FACEA LIFETIME OF MEDICAL BILLS,THERAPY AND HEARTACHE.THEY DID ROB US.THEY ROBBED HIM! YOU GET ONELIFE.YOU GET ONE CHANCE.AND HE WAS OKAY UNTIL THAT DAY.UNTIL THEY DIDN'T PUT THAT TUBEBACK IN AND HELP HIM BREATHE.IN JAYDEN'S FACE EACH DAY THEYSEE THE SUCCESS OF LIFE ANDTHE ALLEGED FAILURE OF THOSEWHO WERE SUPPOSED TO TAKE CAREOF HIM.DARCY SPEARS, 13 INVESTIGATES.STILL AHEAD....TONIGHT.."DEFENDING....DOCTOR JARA"...C-C-S-D'S SUPERINTENDENT SET TOUNDERGO.....A PERFORMANCE REVIEW..WE'LL EXPLAIN...WHO IS COMING....TO HIS DEFENSE TONIGHT..AND....OSHA DISHING OUT.....MORE FINES TO BUSINESSES....NOT COMPLYING....WITH SAFETY ORDERS..FIND OUT...WHO MADE THE LIST.....THIS TIME AROUND..MOSTLY SUNNY WITH HIGHS AROUND102 THIS AFTERNOON ASSOUTHWEST BREEZES GUST TO 25MPH.AN ISOLATED THUNDERSHOWER ISPOSSIBLY TODAY, PRIMARILY EASTOF LAS VEGAS IN MESQUITE,LAUGHLIN, AND MORE SOTHROUGHOUT ARIZONA AND UTAH.<BREAK





