The legendary filmmaker is overseeing the long-awaited sequel to his sci-fi film.

James Cameron is in awe of how good 'Avatar 2' looks

Avatar crew to restart filming in New Zealand The production crew of the upcoming Avatar sequels have finished their two week quarantine in New Zealand and will restart shooting. Francis Maguire reports.

'This is really amazing': James Cameron in awe of Avatar 2 visuals 'Avatar 2' director James Cameron admits that he has in awe of how good the upcoming blockbuster looks.