Harry and Meghan sue over 'drone photos'
Video Credit: Sky News UK Studios - Duration: 02:18s - Published
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filed a lawsuit after drones were allegedly used to photograph their son Archie at their home.

Harry and Meghan sue over 'drone photos' of son Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim pictures of Archie were taken at their US home during lockdown.
