Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade launch fund to empower black lives
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade launch fund to empower black lives

Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade launch fund to empower black lives

They have now started the Social Change Fund to address issues affecting the Black community.

Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade Launch Social Change Fund | THR News [Video]

Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade Launch Social Change Fund | THR News

NBA all-stars Carmelo Anthony, Chris Paul and Dwyane Wade have joined forces to support the Black community with their new Social Change Fund. The fund created by the superstar athletes seeks to address issues directly affecting Black people.

GLAAD Media Awards: Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union honor trans daughter, Lil Nas X wins

 At the first virtual GLAAD Media Awards, celebrities including Lil Nas X, Dolly Parton, Demi Lovato, Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union made appearances.
Anheuser-Busch looking for a slam dunk in non-alcoholic beer category with Budweiser Zero

 Anheuser-Busch is bringing a big name, Budweiser, to the non-alcoholic beer space with Budweiser Zero. And it has NBA legend Dwyane Wade on its team.
