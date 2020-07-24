2020 Mazda CX-5 Product Film

Launched in 2012, the original CX-5 was the first Mazda to feature both Kodo - Soul of Motion design and Skyactiv technology.

It set new dynamic standards, changing perceptions of how engaging a compact SUV could be.

The second generation CX-5 of 2017 saw Mazda’s engineers deliver an SUV that takes the Jinba Ittai car-and-driver-as-one design and engineering philosophy to the next level.

Complimented by the introduction of G-Vectoring Control (GVC), the first of Mazda’s Skyactiv-Vehicle Dynamic technologies, it became more comfortable, refined and responsive.

The updated, 2019 Mazda CX-5 built on the many and diverse strengths of the second generation model with refinements focused on two key areas - cabin quality, and driving dynamics.

Sharper and better to drive than ever, with greatly improved refinement, it cemented this vehicle’s reputation as one of the SUV segment’s most enjoyable driver’s cars.