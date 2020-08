Several arrested at Black Lives Matter protest in LA's Beverly Hills

Black Lives Matter protesters were arrested as they gathered in the Beverly Hills area of Los Angeles on July 23.

Footage shows the protesters near the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and Wilshire Boulevard.

At approximately 8:15 pm an unlawful assembly was declared by the police and all protesters were ordered to disperse.

Protesters who remained in the street were arrested one by one.

Most of the arrested did not resist arrest.