AOC responds to Rep. Yoho

House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer issued a stern condemnation of Rep. Ted Yoho after he reportedly...

‘It Was Verbal Assault’: Rep. Bass Condemns Rep. Yoho for Berating AOC and Says It ‘Wasn’t the First Time’ The incident, witnessed by a reporter, rooted from disagreements in a crime bill. In the moment,...

Mediaite - Published 3 days ago



