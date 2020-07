Charvis: If you've got a voice, speak up Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 01:49s - Published 1 day ago Charvis: If you've got a voice, speak up Former Wales and Lions loose forward Colin Charvis says there is not enough diversity at the top level of sport - and outside sport - and that it's important for people to speak up about it 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this