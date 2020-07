Sonu Sood to help repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 01:46s - Published 2 minutes ago Sonu Sood to help repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan Actor Sonu Sood will help repatriate over 1,500 Indian students from Kyrgyzstan over the next two months. #Sonusood 0

