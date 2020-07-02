Speed movie (1994)

Speed movie trailer (1994) - Director: Jan de Bont
Writer: Graham Yost
Stars: Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock
Speed is a 1994 American action-thriller film directed by Jan de Bont, in his feature film directorial debut.
The film stars Keanu Reeves, Dennis Hopper, Sandra Bullock, Joe Morton, and Jeff Daniels.
It is about a bus that is rigged by a mad bomber: the bus bomb will arm itself once the bus reaches 50 miles per hour and it will explode if the bus subsequently drops below 50 miles per hour.
Released on June 10, 1994, it became critically and commercially successful, grossing $350.4 million on a $30 million budget and winning two Academy Awards, for Best Sound Effects Editing and Best Sound, at the 67th Academy Awards in 1995.
A critically panned sequel, Speed 2: Cruise Control, was released on June 13, 1997.