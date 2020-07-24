UNHINGED Film Clip

UNHINGED Film Clip - Plot synopsis: Academy Award winner Russell Crowe stars in Unhinged, a timely psychological thriller that explores the fragile balance of a society pushed to the edge, taking something we’ve all experienced - road rage - to an unpredictable and terrifying conclusion.

Rachel (Caren Pistorius) is running late to work when she has an altercation at a traffic light with a stranger (Crowe) whose life has left him feeling powerless and invisible.

Soon, Rachel finds herself and everyone she loves the target of a man who decides to make one last mark upon the world by teaching her a series of deadly lessons.

What follows is a dangerous game of cat and mouse that proves you never know just how close you are to someone who is about to become unhinged.

