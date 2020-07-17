Coronavirus: What Will Happen When The Eviction Ban Is Lifted?

Global  
 

A ban on tenancy evictions was announced in March as households across the country faced economic uncertainty at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic.

Following a three month extension in June, that ban is set to be lifted on August 23 which homeless charity Shelter says threatens 230,000 renters with a ‘Covid eviction’.

Here we speak with Shelter chief executive Polly Neate about what tenants should do if they have fallen behind with their rent.

We also hear from Jeanny Priebe, a single mum facing eviction after being furloughed at the start of the pandemic.


