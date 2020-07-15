Face coverings now compulsory in England
Enforcing the wearing of face coverings in shops will be "impossible", the chairman of the Police Federation has told Sky News.
How not to wear a face maskNew rules mean face coverings are now mandatory in England in all shops.
Why So Many American Men Are Flat-Out Refusing To Wear MasksA pair of researchers from California's Stanford and England's Middlesex University have dug deeper into the anti-mask contingent of US society. According to HuffPost, a poll of 2,459 US participants..
PM: Making masks mandatory "right thing to do"Prime Minister Boris Johnson says introducing the mandatory wearing of face masks and coverings in retail environments in England tomorrow is the "right thing to do" to reduce the incidence of..