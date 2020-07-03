Franco is to play the rapper in 'To the Extreme,' which is named after Vanilla Ice's debut number one album.

Dave Franco to play Vanilla Ice in new biopic 'To the Extreme' Dave Franco has confirmed he will play US rapper Vanilla Ice in a new biopic, 'To The Extreme', which has been in development "for a while".

