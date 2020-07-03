Global  
 

Dave Franco to play Vanilla Ice in new biopic
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:57s - Published
Dave Franco to play Vanilla Ice in new biopic

Dave Franco to play Vanilla Ice in new biopic

Franco is to play the rapper in 'To the Extreme,' which is named after Vanilla Ice's debut number one album.

Dave Franco Dave Franco American actor

Dave Franco to play Vanilla Ice in new biopic 'To the Extreme' [Video]

Dave Franco to play Vanilla Ice in new biopic 'To the Extreme'

Dave Franco has confirmed he will play US rapper Vanilla Ice in a new biopic, 'To The Extreme', which has been in development "for a while".

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:17Published
Alison Brie's romance with husband Dave Franco began with '48 hours of dr*gs and s*x' [Video]

Alison Brie's romance with husband Dave Franco began with '48 hours of dr*gs and s*x'

Alison Brie's relationship with her husband Dave Franco apparently kicked off with a wild two days at Mardi Gras in New Orleans in 2011.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Vanilla Ice Vanilla Ice American rapper

Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash [Video]

Vanilla Ice no longer performing at Texas holiday bash

Vanilla Ice has backed out of plans to perform at an Independence Day party due to concerns over a spike in coronavirus cases in Austin, Texas.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:50Published

