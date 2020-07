NASA to Study Stars With Telescope Suspended From Gigantic Balloon AmazeLab - Duration: 01:12s - Published 10 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:12s - Published NASA to Study Stars With Telescope Suspended From Gigantic Balloon 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Felipe Jesus RT @NASA: 🎈 A balloon the size of a football field, carrying 🔭 A telescope high into the atmosphere, studying ✨ Newly formed stars That's… 19 seconds ago