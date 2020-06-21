Global  
 

PSG and Saint-Etienne ready for French Cup final while COVID concerns linger
Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 05:12s
PSG and Saint-Etienne ready for French Cup final while COVID concerns linger

PSG and Saint-Etienne ready for French Cup final while COVID concerns linger

PSG and Saint-Etienne finish preparations for French Cup final to be played in front of 5,000 fans at Stade de France on Friday.

