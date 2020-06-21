PSG and Saint-Etienne ready for French Cup final while COVID concerns linger

PSG and Saint-Etienne finish preparations for French Cup final to be played in front of 5,000 fans at Stade de France on Friday.

The death toll has gone up to 30,601 with 740 fatalities reported in the last 24 hours.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday attacked the government over the rise in Covid-19 cases and Chinese aggression in Ladakh, saying it continues to rubbish..

Prez Kovind flags off Red Cross Relief Material for flood-affected states The President, Ram Nath Kovind today at Rashtrapati Bhawan flagged off Red Cross Relief Material for people affected by flood and COVID-19 in Assam, Bihar. Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister and Chairman of Indian Red Cross Society was also present at the event.

Tuchel happy with PSG's 7-0 friendly win in front of fans Thomas Tuchel content with his side's run out in front of 5 000 home fans during a 7-0 friendly win over Waasland-Beveren.