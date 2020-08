Kareena reveals Saif, Taimur all she ever needs Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Duration: 00:50s - Published 3 weeks ago Kareena reveals Saif, Taimur all she ever needs Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan says her favourite boys, husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur Ali Khan, are all that she ever needs. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this