UK retail sales jump, near pre-lockdown levels Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:15s - Published 3 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:15s - Published UK retail sales jump, near pre-lockdown levels British retail sales grew more strongly than expected in June and returned almost to their pre-lockdown level as non-essential stores in England reopened to the public in the middle of the month. Ciara Lee reports 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this