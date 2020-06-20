Mark Schwarzer says David De Gea should 'move on' from Manchester United and backed Dean Henderson to become the club's first-choice goalkeeper.

'It's time for De Gea to move on'

Former Manchester United star Paul Parker has leapt to the defence of under-fire goalkeeper David De...

Alan Shearer believes that the time has come for Dean Henderson to be given a chance at Manchester...

Alan Shearer says that now is the time for Dean Henderson to replace David de Gea as Manchester...