'It's time for De Gea to move on'
Mark Schwarzer says David De Gea should 'move on' from Manchester United and backed Dean Henderson to become the club's first-choice goalkeeper.
Lampard heaps praise on Chelsea as they make the FA Cup finalFrank Lampard heaped praise on Chelsea’s players after overcoming Manchester United to reach the FA Cup final.An empty Wembley Stadium played host to the top-four rivals’ fourth meeting of the..
Solskjaer defends under-fire goalkeeper De GeaManchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer doubted Roy Keane’s opinion that David De Gea is overrated and that he would have saved Steven Bergwijn’s goal in the 1-1 draw at Tottenham. The..