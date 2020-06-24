Global  
 

Two young girls rescued after risking their lives for a selfie in middle of river in India
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 06:14s - Published
Two young girls in Chhindwara, central India had to be rescued after risking their lives to pose for a selfie in the middle of a rapidly flowing river.

Footage filmed on July 23 by local journalist Virendra Agrawal shows the pair clinging onto each other as police officers attempt to edge closer to them using ropes and sticks.

The almost two-hour rescue operation was successful after the officials managed to reach the girls, named Megha and Vandana, and bring them back to the Pench River's edge.




