China orders U.S. to shut Chengdu consulate

Chengdu Prefecture-level & Sub-provincial city in Sichuan, People's Republic of China
China orders US to close consulate in Chengdu in retaliation for Houston outpost closureThe move was a response to the Trump administration's order this week for Beijing to close its consulate in Houston.
USATODAY.com
China orders closure of US consulate in ChengduThe move comes days after the US ordered China to close its consulate in Houston.
BBC News
China Orders U.S. to Shut Consulate in Chengdu, Retaliating for HoustonThe tit-for-tat consulate closures marked yet another round of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.
NYTimes.com
Houston Largest city in Texas
A Climate Plan in Texas Focuses on Minorities. Not Everyone Likes It.For years, money for flood protection in the Houston area went mostly to richer neighborhoods. A new approach prioritizes minority communities, and it’s..
NYTimes.com
