China orders U.S. to shut Chengdu consulate
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:44s - Published
China ordered the United States to close its consulate in the city of Chengdu on Friday, responding to a U.S. demand this week that China close its Houston consulate.

Francis Maguire reports.

Chengdu Chengdu Prefecture-level & Sub-provincial city in Sichuan, People's Republic of China

China orders US to close consulate in Chengdu in retaliation for Houston outpost closure

 The move was a response to the Trump administration's order this week for Beijing to close its consulate in Houston.
USATODAY.com

China orders closure of US consulate in Chengdu

 The move comes days after the US ordered China to close its consulate in Houston.
BBC News

China Orders U.S. to Shut Consulate in Chengdu, Retaliating for Houston

 The tit-for-tat consulate closures marked yet another round of rising tensions between Washington and Beijing.
NYTimes.com

Houston Houston Largest city in Texas

A Climate Plan in Texas Focuses on Minorities. Not Everyone Likes It.

 For years, money for flood protection in the Houston area went mostly to richer neighborhoods. A new approach prioritizes minority communities, and it’s..
NYTimes.com

China orders United States to close consulate in Chengdu

China has ordered the United States to close its consulate in Chengdu in response to Washington's...
Sydney Morning Herald - Published Also reported by •BBC NewsNYTimes.comNPRDNA



