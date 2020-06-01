Global  
 

Blake Lively jokes clip from husband's film Buried got her 'pregnant'
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:45s - Published
Blake Lively jokes clip from husband's film Buried got her 'pregnant'

Blake Lively jokes clip from husband's film Buried got her 'pregnant'

Blake Lively has reacted to a clip from her husband Ryan Reynolds' 2010 film Buried by joking it got her 'pregnant' with baby number four.

Ryan Reynolds Ryan Reynolds Canadian-American actor

Ryan Reynolds, Samuel L. Jackson To Star In New Animated Series Called Futha Mucka

 Samuel L. Jackson and Ryan Reynolds will be teaming up for a new animated comedy series called Futha Mucka, according to report from Variety....
WorldNews
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dig deep to aid indigenous leaders in Canada [Video]

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively dig deep to aid indigenous leaders in Canada

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are handing out more summer cash - this time to a leadership initiative for indigenous women in Nova Scotia.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:41Published
Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $200,000 To The NAACP [Video]

Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Donate $200,000 To The NAACP

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively took to Instagram Sunday to share that they have donated $200,000 to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. The Hollywood power couple wrote; "We've never had to worry about preparing our kids for different rules of law". "We're ashamed that in the past we've allowed ourselves to be uninformed about how deeply rooted systemic racism is." Lively added that they want to "talk to our kids about everything, all of it, especially our own complicity.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Blake Lively Blake Lively American actress

Who Are Ladies In Taylor Swift's "Squad"? [Video]

Who Are Ladies In Taylor Swift's "Squad"?

Taylor Swift has a lot of famous friendships. Swift's friends have been referred to as her "squad." Who is in the group? Selena Gomez. Gigi Hadid. Karlie Kloss. Blake Lively. Cara Delevingne. Martha Hunt. Lily Aldridge.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:50Published

