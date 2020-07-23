Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift drops surprise indie album as Logic bids farewell to music
Video Credit: Zoom.in STUDIO - Duration: 03:04s - Published
Taylor Swift drops surprise indie album as Logic bids farewell to music
Swifties were not ready for Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' album.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift releases ‘Cardigan’ music video

Coming in as a surprise to all fans, Taylor Swift dropped her 8th album titled 'folklore' online at...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

bayschu_19

Balea Schumacher RT @TODAYshow: Taylor Swift drops emotional, raw album ‘Folklore' https://t.co/wVjyACKzK4 19 seconds ago

htTweets

Hindustan Times RT @htshowbiz: Cardigan: Taylor Swift drops first song, music video from surprise new album Folklore https://t.co/GeNsxZ0Mdp https://t.co/E… 2 minutes ago

98PXYRochester

98 PXY .@taylorswift13 dropped her new album last night! Take a listen! https://t.co/X4Kmj6ghDk - #TeamPXY #Folkore… https://t.co/V9fVPD0F0B 5 minutes ago

slimchick1900

tasha charles RT @CTVNews: Taylor Swift drops a surprise new album overnight https://t.co/cjtK01SQal https://t.co/ZtsGQ0Frkc 6 minutes ago

LMMthethird

♿️🏳️‍🌈Louise M. Milsom🎥✍🏻 Taylor Swift drops a surprise album while I’m still stuck in hospital, and it’s one of her best. Her lyricism just… https://t.co/6peHENFdft 11 minutes ago

BasedMelania

Based Melania🕊 Kanye Kardashian just can’t compete with a surprise album from the Aryan Princess, even with his 50+ desperate publ… https://t.co/wW5MdTQrfK 13 minutes ago

RachelrieRiley

Rachel Riley RT @people: Taylor Swift Drops Surprise Album Folklore — Listen Here​ https://t.co/oPACmVhuhP 19 minutes ago

theeslowrush

Big Time Socialists This Taylor Swift album is nice and that but I'm a bit tired of the "established artist surprise drops a mature album" formula 24 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Taylor Swift drops 'Cardigan' music video and new album 'Folklore' [Video]

Taylor Swift drops 'Cardigan' music video and new album 'Folklore'

Taylor Swift has released her surprise new album 'Folklore' and admitted that "in isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result".

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:37Published
Taylor Swift's Surprise Album Drop, Demi Lovato's Engagement Announcement & One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary | Billboard News [Video]

Taylor Swift's Surprise Album Drop, Demi Lovato's Engagement Announcement & One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary | Billboard News

Taylor Swift's Surprise Album Drop, Demi Lovato's Engagement Announcement & One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary | Billboard News

Credit: VAN - Prometheus Global Media     Duration: 03:35Published
This woman is going viral on TikTok for her Taylor Swift likeness [Video]

This woman is going viral on TikTok for her Taylor Swift likeness

You won’t believe that this woman isn’t Taylor Swift

Credit: Pop Culture by In the Know     Duration: 00:49Published