Taylor Swift drops surprise indie album as Logic bids farewell to music

Balea Schumacher RT @TODAYshow: Taylor Swift drops emotional, raw album ‘Folklore' https://t.co/wVjyACKzK4 19 seconds ago
Hindustan Times RT @htshowbiz: Cardigan: Taylor Swift drops first song, music video from surprise new album Folklore
https://t.co/GeNsxZ0Mdp https://t.co/E… 2 minutes ago
98 PXY .@taylorswift13 dropped her new album last night! Take a listen! https://t.co/X4Kmj6ghDk - #TeamPXY #Folkore… https://t.co/V9fVPD0F0B 5 minutes ago
tasha charles RT @CTVNews: Taylor Swift drops a surprise new album overnight https://t.co/cjtK01SQal https://t.co/ZtsGQ0Frkc 6 minutes ago
♿️🏳️🌈Louise M. Milsom🎥✍🏻 Taylor Swift drops a surprise album while I’m still stuck in hospital, and it’s one of her best. Her lyricism just… https://t.co/6peHENFdft 11 minutes ago
Based Melania🕊 Kanye Kardashian just can’t compete with a surprise album from the Aryan Princess, even with his 50+ desperate publ… https://t.co/wW5MdTQrfK 13 minutes ago
Rachel Riley RT @people: Taylor Swift Drops Surprise Album Folklore — Listen Here https://t.co/oPACmVhuhP 19 minutes ago
Big Time Socialists This Taylor Swift album is nice and that but I'm a bit tired of the "established artist surprise drops a mature album" formula 24 minutes ago
Taylor Swift drops 'Cardigan' music video and new album 'Folklore'Taylor Swift has released her surprise new album 'Folklore' and admitted that "in isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result".
Taylor Swift's Surprise Album Drop, Demi Lovato's Engagement Announcement & One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary | Billboard NewsTaylor Swift's Surprise Album Drop, Demi Lovato's Engagement Announcement & One Direction's 10-Year Anniversary | Billboard News
This woman is going viral on TikTok for her Taylor Swift likenessYou won’t believe that this woman isn’t Taylor Swift