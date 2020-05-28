Global  
 

Jordan Henderson awarded Football Writers’ Association Footballer of the Year
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been named the Football Writers’Association Footballer of the Year.

The midfielder, who lifted the Reds’ firsttitle for 30 years on Wednesday, was the outright winner ahead of Kevin DeBruyne.

