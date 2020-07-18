Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Due to 'certain pressure', Governor is not giving directions to call session: CM Ashok Gehlot
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 02:12s - Published
Due to 'certain pressure', Governor is not giving directions to call session: CM Ashok Gehlot

Due to 'certain pressure', Governor is not giving directions to call session: CM Ashok Gehlot

The Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said that Governor is not giving directions to call the session.

"We want Assembly session to be convened in order to discuss issues including coronavirus and the political situation, we believe that because of certain pressures, the Governor is not giving directions to call the session," said Ashok Gehlot.

"We have majority, then what is the trouble," CM added.

CM Ashok Gehlot and Congress MLAs supporting him leave from Fairmont Hotel to meet State Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ashok Gehlot Ashok Gehlot Indian politician

Gehlot accuses Rajasthan governor of being under pressure to not call assembly session

 "We want an assembly session from Monday," the chief minister told reporters outside the hotel where the legislators supporting him are camping. "The governor is..
IndiaTimes

BJP holding our colleagues as hostages in Haryana: Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

 Ashok Gehlot said that Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra is not calling the state Assembly session due to "pressures from the top".
DNA

Have majority, some rebel Congress MLAs wish to return but being held captive: Ashok Gehlot

 "I want to repeat that we have a majority of the MLAs and even our adversaries know this. We will never shy away from resorting to democratic and constitutional..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan Rajasthan State in Northern India

Congress, supporting MLAs arrive at Raj Bhawan to request for assembly session

 Rajasthan Congress legislators and MLAs supporting the party have reached the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur to collectively request Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene a..
IndiaTimes

Rajasthan governor under pressure, not calling Assembly session: CM Gehlot

 "After the decision of the Cabinet, we wrote a letter to Governor stating that we want Assembly session to be convened in order to discuss issues including..
IndiaTimes

Kalraj Mishra Kalraj Mishra Indian politician

Gehlot meets governor with MLAs’ list, floor test likely next week

 Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot met governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday evening to submit a list of MLAs supporting him, raising the possibility of a brief assembly..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Rajasthan governor under pressure, not calling Assembly session: CM Gehlot

"After the decision of the Cabinet, we wrote a letter to Governor stating that we want Assembly...
IndiaTimes - Published


Tweets about this

chocoholic0321

ShoeHabit Florida’s ‘mini-Trump’ Ron DeSantis under growing pressure as Covid-19 cases surge https://t.co/lNqIoHoSuC Not cer… https://t.co/n6759eEsEG 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News [Video]

Coronavirus: WHO reports single-day record global spike in Covid-19 cases | Oneindia News

India's coronavirus tally surged to 10.77 lakh cases this morning after 38,902 new patients were registered in the last 24 hours, the country's biggest single-day jump in fresh infections, according to..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 03:01Published