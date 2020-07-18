Due to 'certain pressure', Governor is not giving directions to call session: CM Ashok Gehlot

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ashok Gehlot Indian politician
Gehlot accuses Rajasthan governor of being under pressure to not call assembly session"We want an assembly session from Monday," the chief minister told reporters outside the hotel where the legislators supporting him are camping. "The governor is..
IndiaTimes
BJP holding our colleagues as hostages in Haryana: Rajasthan CM Ashok GehlotAshok Gehlot said that Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra is not calling the state Assembly session due to "pressures from the top".
DNA
Have majority, some rebel Congress MLAs wish to return but being held captive: Ashok Gehlot"I want to repeat that we have a majority of the MLAs and even our adversaries know this. We will never shy away from resorting to democratic and constitutional..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan State in Northern India
Congress, supporting MLAs arrive at Raj Bhawan to request for assembly sessionRajasthan Congress legislators and MLAs supporting the party have reached the Raj Bhawan in Jaipur to collectively request Governor Kalraj Mishra to convene a..
IndiaTimes
Rajasthan governor under pressure, not calling Assembly session: CM Gehlot"After the decision of the Cabinet, we wrote a letter to Governor stating that we want Assembly session to be convened in order to discuss issues including..
IndiaTimes
Kalraj Mishra Indian politician
Gehlot meets governor with MLAs’ list, floor test likely next weekRajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot met governor Kalraj Mishra on Saturday evening to submit a list of MLAs supporting him, raising the possibility of a brief assembly..
IndiaTimes
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources