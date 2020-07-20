Global  
 

Varanasi Muslim women preparing special 'rakhis' for PM Modi
Ahead of the festival of brother-sister love, Muslim women in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi are preparing special 'rakhis' for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

'Rakhis' prepared by these Muslim women are gesture to thank PM Modi as he made law against triple talaq.

These women are also making 'Ram ki Rakhi' as Bhoomi Poojan of Ram Temple is to be held on August 05.

