Varanasi Muslim women preparing special 'rakhis' for PM Modi

While speaking to ongoing political tussle in Rajasthan, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 23stated that he wrote Prime Minister Narendra Modi as it's a democracy, he wrote the letter so that PM Modi doesn't say that he didn't have information or his people gave him incomplete information. "I wrote it so that if I meet him, he doesn't say that he didn't know about it," he added. "Still, the first reaction always is 'it wasn't my voice'. They are also threatening people. Nothing is going to work. Satyamev Jayate," CM Gehlot further added.
Citing the festival of brother-sister love, women in Varanasi are making 'rakhis' for the coming Raksha Bandhan festival. Raksha Bandhan is going to fall on August 3 this year. The ladies are making beautiful rakhis by keeping social distancing and maintaining proper hygiene at their workplace. These women are making rakhis under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' (self-reliant India), which promotes local economy.
A clash erupted between two groups under limits of Mughalpura police station in Moradabad on July 23. Agitated locals were seen pelting stones. "Clash took place between 2 groups of same community. No injuries have been reported. Accused are absconding. Appropriate action will be taken," a police official said.
Jagadguru Paramhans Acharya Maharaj of Ayodhya on July 24 reacted on the statement of Dwarka Sharada Peeth Pramukh Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand in which he raised questions over 'muhurat' for Ram Mandir bhoomi poojan. He slammed Swaroopanand by terming him 'sycophant' of Congress party. Paramhans said that if Swaroopanand wanted, the dispute of Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi would have ended during Congress's regime. "If he says that the 'muhurat' is not 'shubh' then I challenge him for the debate, and if he fear of coming in Ayodhya then I will go to Kashi." Shankaracharya Swami Swaroopanand recently said that 'muhurat' for Ram Temple Bhoomi Poojan is not auspicious.