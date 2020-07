Smith: Villa control their own destiny Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:57s - Published 2 days ago Smith: Villa control their own destiny Dean Smith says Aston Villa's Premier League status is in their own hands as they travel to face West Ham in Sunday's final round of fixtures. 0

