Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Selena Gomez planning to raise $100 million for mental health services
Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Selena Gomez planning to raise $100 million for mental health services

Selena Gomez planning to raise $100 million for mental health services

Selena Gomez celebrated her 28th birthday on Wednesday by launching a new fund with the aim of raising $100 million dollars for mental health services.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Selena Gomez Selena Gomez American singer, songwriter, and actress

Who Are Ladies In Taylor Swift's "Squad"? [Video]

Who Are Ladies In Taylor Swift's "Squad"?

Taylor Swift has a lot of famous friendships. Swift's friends have been referred to as her "squad." Who is in the group? Selena Gomez. Gigi Hadid. Karlie Kloss. Blake Lively. Cara Delevingne. Martha Hunt. Lily Aldridge.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:50Published
5 things you didn't know about Selena Gomez [Video]

5 things you didn't know about Selena Gomez

5 things you didn't know about Selena Gomez

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 02:33Published
Selena Gomez turns over Instagram account to rapper and activist Killer Mike [Video]

Selena Gomez turns over Instagram account to rapper and activist Killer Mike

Selena Gomez announced last week her plan to recruit academics and activists.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:53Published
Selena Gomez recruits black leaders to take over her Instagram account [Video]

Selena Gomez recruits black leaders to take over her Instagram account

Selena Gomez has invited civil rights leaders to take over her Instagram account and use the platform to protest racism and police brutality.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:49Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty Announces $100 Million Rare Impact Fund for Mental Health Services

Selena Gomez's makeup company Rare Beauty launched the Rare Impact Fund on her 28th birthday today...
Billboard.com - Published


Tweets about this

overlookedtrax

Kenny Chiba Selena Gomez planning to raise $100 million for mental health is posted on July 24, 2020 at 06:15PM at… https://t.co/Cez24GEHRV 3 days ago

MusicNewsWeb

Music-News.com RT @MusicNewsWeb: https://t.co/cGbkkwFHAS Selena Gomez planning to raise $100 million for mental health services https://t.co/f9AvftRQNk ht… 3 days ago

mytalk1071

myTalk 107.1 #SelenaGomez celebrated her 28th birthday on Wednesday by launching a new fund with the aim of raising $100 million… https://t.co/d46cSME5kw 3 days ago

PritySardar

Prity SarDar RT @skinnysel: Selena Gomez's makeup brand is planning to raise $100 MILLION over the next 10 years for mental health resources OMG https:/… 3 days ago

BMXE1

Music Selena Gomez planning to raise $100 million for mental health services 4 days ago

Dekatt23

Maurice Dekatt Selena Gomez planning to raise $100 million for mental health services https://t.co/5DGVNZfMpf 4 days ago

Yo_Buzz1

YoBuzz Selena Gomez planning to raise $100 million for mental health services https://t.co/UsqBXMHJcM 4 days ago

InfoMusikDunia

Info Musik Dunia Selena Gomez planning to raise $100 million for mental health services https://t.co/4KrTcDq31G 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Football stars speak about mental health for Duke of Cambridge's Heads Up campaign [Video]

Football stars speak about mental health for Duke of Cambridge's Heads Up campaign

Famous football players, managers and fans have spoken about their experienceswith mental health as part of a campaign launched by the Duke of Cambridge. Ina series of videos for Prince William's Heads..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:20Published
Mental health summit focuses on spike in anxiety, despression with COVID-19 [Video]

Mental health summit focuses on spike in anxiety, despression with COVID-19

St. Petersburg mental health leaders are working to erase the stigma of mental health and connect more people with help.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 01:46Published
Dallas County Reports Single-Day Record 36 Coronavirus Deaths, Along With 704 New Cases [Video]

Dallas County Reports Single-Day Record 36 Coronavirus Deaths, Along With 704 New Cases

Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 36 new COVID-19-related deaths on Wednesday, a single-day record for the county.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:22Published