Selena Gomez planning to raise $100 million for mental health services

Selena Gomez celebrated her 28th birthday on Wednesday by launching a new fund with the aim of raising $100 million dollars for mental health services.

Selena Gomez recruits black leaders to take over her Instagram account Selena Gomez has invited civil rights leaders to take over her Instagram account and use the platform to protest racism and police brutality.

Selena Gomez turns over Instagram account to rapper and activist Killer Mike Selena Gomez announced last week her plan to recruit academics and activists.

Selena Gomez's makeup company Rare Beauty launched the Rare Impact Fund on her 28th birthday today...