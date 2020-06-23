Global  
 

US Unemployment Claims Rise for First Time in Nearly 4 Months
Thursday's report from the Department of Labor revealed that last week's claims exceeded 1.4 million.

United States Department of Labor United States Department of Labor U.S. Department that regulates workers' rights and labor markets

Jobless claims, coronavirus mask orders, NASA unveils new sun photos: 5 things to know Thursday

 The Labor Department releases its latest jobless claims figures, the Trump campaign gets a new look and more things to start your Thursday morning.
4.8 Million Jobs Added to US Economy in June [Video]

4.8 Million Jobs Added to US Economy in June

The data was released by the Department of Labor on Thursday.

US President Trump suspends work visas till year end [Video]

US President Trump suspends work visas till year end

The Trump administration on Monday suspended the temporary work visas, including H-1B, for foreigners till the end of the year. It marked the latest effort to bar the entry of immigrants to the country. The new policy is "extending and expanding" on President Donald Trump's April pause on issuing new green cards, which will continue beyond the initial 60-day period until the end of the year, according to a senior administration official. "H-1B action is temporary but permanent action being taken on reforming the US visa system to one that is more "merit-based," a senior administration official told reporters at a briefing. Trump is also expected to sign an executive order on Tuesday directing new restrictions on most H-1B, H-4, H-2B, J and L visas, with some exceptions, lasting through December 31 - "frankly, because of the expanding unemployment," the official told reporters. The officials said that any abuses with H-1B visas will be investigated by the US Labor Department (USDOL). "The president has instructed us to get rid of the lottery" for such visas, the official added. The US government said that the new visa restrictions through the end of the year will affect nearly 525,000 American jobs. "We're hopeful that this is going to see broad, bipartisan support," the official said. The new restrictions, however, have been exempted for medical workers, especially those involved in COVID-19 care or research. Pegged as the COVID -19 or economic response, it is the administration's concerted effort to roll back the visas available to people overseas as a result of high unemployment in the US resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, the official noted.

Unemployment Claims On The Rise For 1st Time In Months

The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits rose for the first time since the pandemic hit...
Florida's first-time unemployment claims continue to surge

Florida remained among the three worst states in the nation last week for number of first-time...
vijay2sawant

vijay RT @AbansGroup: #US weekly #jobless claims rise The number of Americans filing for unemployment benefits rose to 1.461M against a forecast… 34 minutes ago

PoleyErnest

Ernest Poley RT @nytimes: New state unemployment claims increased last week for the first time in nearly 4 months, disturbing evidence that the struggli… 1 hour ago

SWCC5

SWCC Vet CJ Unemployment claims rise for the first time since March - The Washington Post https://t.co/2mVTSg2WLM 2 hours ago

anas_erindra

Anas Erindra Putri RT @TIME: The viral pandemic’s resurgence caused the number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits to rise last week for the first time… 2 hours ago

Peruminati

⚖️🔺ք≡ʀʊʍɨռǟȶɨ 📚ƒυ∂ кιℓℓ≡я🔥📜 RT @Peruminati: 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 “American unemployment claims are on the rise again for the first time in 4 months” https://t.co/FKRQXlIEus STILL… 2 hours ago

TwoDogsTwoCats2

Scott Robinson RT @lotsofuss: TRUMP LIED. The economy is in deep trouble. New state unemployment claims increased last week for the first time in nearly… 2 hours ago

lotsofuss

Beki Knott TRUMP LIED. The economy is in deep trouble. New state unemployment claims increased last week for the first time… https://t.co/sorD2jsKmP 2 hours ago

FloLake

Maxwell RT @nytpolitics: New state unemployment claims increased last week for the first time in nearly four months, disturbing evidence that the s… 3 hours ago


Financial Focus for July 23 [Video]

Financial Focus for July 23

In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. 1.4 million Americans filed for first-time unemployment benefits last week as the COVID-19..

Tips on searching the ‘hidden job market’ and finding jobs before they’re listed [Video]

Tips on searching the ‘hidden job market’ and finding jobs before they’re listed

For the first time in roughly four months, weekly jobless claims in the U.S. have risen.

ODJFS still processing 6% of 1.5 million unemployment claims [Video]

ODJFS still processing 6% of 1.5 million unemployment claims

More than 1.5 million Ohioans have filed for unemployment since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Though 94% of claims have been processed, the remaining 6% are considered complex claims for a number of..

