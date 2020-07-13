Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi over drone photos

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, filed a lawsuit in California on Thursday against unnamed paparazzi photographers for allegedly taking "illegal" photographs of their son, Archie.

Vatican abuse guidelines urge reporting to authorities The Vatican is advising bishops to report cases of sexual abuse of minors by priests to civil authorities even if they are not obliged to by local law. Edward Baran reports.

That Mexican presidential jet is still on sale The luxury presidential jet Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants to sell returned on Wednesday to Mexico, a year and a half after he sent it to the United States in search of a buyer. Edward Baran reports.

Armed man frees Ukrainian police hostage An armed man took a senior policeman hostage in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava on Thursday and drove off with him before abandoning both the car and the officer and running into a forest, the police said. Edward Baran reports.

The Santa Barbara County Sheriff has confirmed that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's home in Montecito, California was burglarized on July 4.

Using DNA evidence, the district attorney’s office in Orange County, Calif., said it had identified a 1968 homicide victim as Anita Louise Piteau and the..

Ellen DeGeneres' home burgled Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's California mansion has been burgled, according to multiple reports.

Duchess Meghan's freedom to 'speak from the heart' after quitting senior royal role Duchess Meghan is carving out a new career as a public speaker and Meghan can now give "punchier" speeches as she is not constrained by royal protocol.

Harry and Meghan launch legal action over alleged drone pictures of Archie The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched legal action in Los Angeles afterdrones were allegedly used to take pictures of their 14-month-old son Archie.A complaint filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday claimsan unnamed individual photographed Archie at their home during lockdown. Thecouple are claiming the pictures were an invasion of privacy.

