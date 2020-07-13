Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi over drone photos
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:11s - Published
Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi over drone photos

Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi over drone photos

Britain's Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, filed a lawsuit in California on Thursday against unnamed paparazzi photographers for allegedly taking "illegal" photographs of their son, Archie.

Edward Baran reports.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex Duke of Sussex

Harry and Meghan launch legal action over alleged drone pictures of Archie [Video]

Harry and Meghan launch legal action over alleged drone pictures of Archie

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have launched legal action in Los Angeles afterdrones were allegedly used to take pictures of their 14-month-old son Archie.A complaint filed at the Los Angeles County Superior Court on Thursday claimsan unnamed individual photographed Archie at their home during lockdown. Thecouple are claiming the pictures were an invasion of privacy.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:36Published

Harry and Meghan sue over 'drone photos' of son Archie

 The Duke and Duchess of Sussex claim pictures of Archie were taken at their US home during lockdown.
BBC News

Prince Harry and Meghan Sue Over Photos of Their Son, Archie

 The couple contend that the photos were most likely taken with a drone or telephoto lens while they were in their backyard in the Los Angeles area, which..
NYTimes.com

Harry and Meghan file privacy lawsuit to stop 'disgusting and wrong' sale of Archie photo

 Harry and Meghan filed a lawsuit contending invasive paparazzi have crossed "a red line" trying to shoot pictures of 14-month-old Archie.
USATODAY.com

Paparazzi Paparazzi profession


Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Member of the British royal family and former actress

Duchess Meghan's freedom to 'speak from the heart' after quitting senior royal role [Video]

Duchess Meghan's freedom to 'speak from the heart' after quitting senior royal role

Duchess Meghan is carving out a new career as a public speaker and Meghan can now give "punchier" speeches as she is not constrained by royal protocol.

Credit: Bang Media World    Duration: 01:03Published

California California State in the western United States

Ellen DeGeneres' home burgled [Video]

Ellen DeGeneres' home burgled

Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's California mansion has been burgled, according to multiple reports.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

A Half-Century Later, Police Identify a Homicide Suspect and His Victim

 Using DNA evidence, the district attorney’s office in Orange County, Calif., said it had identified a 1968 homicide victim as Anita Louise Piteau and the..
NYTimes.com

Ellen DeGeneres, Portia de Rossi's home burglarized on July 4, 'high value jewelry' stolen

 The Santa Barbara County Sheriff has confirmed that Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi's home in Montecito, California was burglarized on July 4.
USATODAY.com

Edward Baran Edward Baran British newsreader and reporter

Armed man frees Ukrainian police hostage [Video]

Armed man frees Ukrainian police hostage

An armed man took a senior policeman hostage in the central Ukrainian city of Poltava on Thursday and drove off with him before abandoning both the car and the officer and running into a forest, the police said. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:07Published
That Mexican presidential jet is still on sale [Video]

That Mexican presidential jet is still on sale

The luxury presidential jet Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador wants to sell returned on Wednesday to Mexico, a year and a half after he sent it to the United States in search of a buyer. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:18Published
Vatican abuse guidelines urge reporting to authorities [Video]

Vatican abuse guidelines urge reporting to authorities

The Vatican is advising bishops to report cases of sexual abuse of minors by priests to civil authorities even if they are not obliged to by local law. Edward Baran reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:09Published

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sue over drone photos of son taken at California home

1
euronews - Published Also reported by •NYTimes.com


Harry and Meghan file privacy lawsuit to stop 'disgusting and wrong' sale of Archie photo

Harry and Meghan filed a lawsuit contending invasive paparazzi have crossed "a red line" trying to...
USATODAY.com - Published


Tweets about this

d_iosan

Non Intellectual RT @bookedbusy: To avoid the 'revisionism' by the UK press, it should be noted that while in the UK #Harry and Meghan were not protected fr… 35 seconds ago

LadyCecilyNevil

Lady Cecily Neville RT @things_royal: Harkles sue paparazzi over 'illegal' LA pictures of Archie Seems like they have a lot of time in their hands doing nothin… 1 minute ago

patgill69033215

pat gill 🇺🇸 Harry and Meghan sue paparazzi over 'illegal' LA pictures of Archie | Daily Mail Online ~ Royal Losers If not pande… https://t.co/nIvACVixii 1 minute ago

SShibon

SHIBZ 💠 RT @TMZ: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Sue Photographer Over Archie Pic https://t.co/pDSgoULYlh 5 minutes ago

mid_zan

Sussex Supporter #PrinceHarry & #MeghanMarkle Sue Over Photos of Their Son, Archie. The couple contend that the photos were most lik… https://t.co/YTAE3IaEeZ 9 minutes ago

abgweth

abgweth RT @CNN: "Every individual in California is guaranteed by law the right to privacy in their home. No drones, helicopters or telephoto lense… 10 minutes ago

stevenpurvis8

steven.purvis RT @DaHaze10: Duke and Duchess of Sussex sue Los Angeles paparazzi over alleged drone pictures of Archie https://t.co/zgNtF9SfQN 16 minutes ago

janetharry1

janet harry RT @Reashelby1: Another***lawsuit!! Will these two ever stop the nonsense? Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Sue Photographer Over Archie… 19 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Harry and Meghan sue over 'drone photos' [Video]

Harry and Meghan sue over 'drone photos'

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have filed a lawsuit after drones were allegedly used to photograph their son Archie at their home.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:18Published
Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan 'working nonstop' on new charity Archewell [Video]

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan 'working nonstop' on new charity Archewell

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan are "working nonstop" on their new charity Archewell and the pair are passionate about bringing "positive and substantive change" to the world.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:40Published
Das Hochzeitschaos von Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle [Video]

Das Hochzeitschaos von Prinz Harry und Meghan Markle

Berichten zufolge war die Hochzeit von Harry und Meghan so chaotisch, dass das Paar nicht einmal alles, was bei der Zeremonie getan wurde, absegnete.

Credit: Bang Media     Duration: 00:43Published