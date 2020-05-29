The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes

|
|
Major League Baseball Professional baseball league
'People are really scared': Some fans brave pandemic and DC storm to celebrate MLB season startProtesters, fans offering support, others looking to catch the action and an engagement: What Opening Day looked like from outside Nationals Park.
USATODAY.com
Yankees, Nationals players all kneel before national anthem in MLB openerPlayers clutched a black cloth that winded from the Nationals' first base line around to the Yankees on the third-base line.
USATODAY.com
Dr. Anthony Fauci throws first pitch at Nationals-Yankees MLB openerFauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.
USATODAY.com
Washington Nationals Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Washington, D.C.
Nationals star Juan Soto tests positive for COVID-19, will miss opener vs. YankeesJuan Soto hit 34 home runs with 110 RBI as a 20-year-old in 2019.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Los Angeles, California, United States
Mookie Betts, Gabe Kapler kneel during national anthem before Dodgers-Giants openerDodgers star Mookie Betts and Giants manager Gabe Kapler were among those who took a knee during the national anthem on Thursday.
USATODAY.com
Mookie Betts on the verge of signing a mammoth extension with DodgersThe Dodgers are on the verge of signing All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts to the richest contract in franchise history that could reach nearly $400M.
USATODAY.com
Small brewery bashes Astros for 2017 cheating scandal with 'Trash Can Banger' beer
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 00:32Published
New York Yankees Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in the Bronx, New York, United States
President Trump says he'll throw out first pitch at Yankee Stadium in AugustAt a White House news conference on MLB's opening day, President Trump revealed he'll take the mound before August 15 Yankees-Red Sox game at Yankee..
USATODAY.com
|
|
|
