The first two games see the Nationals hosting the Yankees , and the Dodgers squaring off against the Giants.

The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes

At a White House news conference on MLB's opening day, President Trump revealed he'll take the mound before August 15 Yankees-Red Sox game at Yankee..

Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in the Bronx, New York, United States

Small brewery bashes Astros for 2017 cheating scandal with 'Trash Can Banger' beer Major League Baseball fans deprived of the opportunity to heckle the Houston Astros for the 2017 sign-stealing scandal have been offered the chance to make their point from home by drinking a beer.

The Dodgers are on the verge of signing All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts to the richest contract in franchise history that could reach nearly $400M.

Dodgers star Mookie Betts and Giants manager Gabe Kapler were among those who took a knee during the national anthem on Thursday.

Juan Soto hit 34 home runs with 110 RBI as a 20-year-old in 2019.

Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.

Players clutched a black cloth that winded from the Nationals' first base line around to the Yankees on the third-base line.

Protesters, fans offering support, others looking to catch the action and an engagement: What Opening Day looked like from outside Nationals Park.