The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes
The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes

The 2020 MLB Season Is Officially Starting With Major Changes

The first two games see the Nationals hosting the Yankees, and the Dodgers squaring off against the Giants.

Major League Baseball Major League Baseball Professional baseball league

'People are really scared': Some fans brave pandemic and DC storm to celebrate MLB season start

 Protesters, fans offering support, others looking to catch the action and an engagement: What Opening Day looked like from outside Nationals Park.
USATODAY.com

Yankees, Nationals players all kneel before national anthem in MLB opener

 Players clutched a black cloth that winded from the Nationals' first base line around to the Yankees on the third-base line.
USATODAY.com

Dr. Anthony Fauci throws first pitch at Nationals-Yankees MLB opener

 Fauci has served as the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases since 1984.
USATODAY.com

Washington Nationals Washington Nationals Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Washington, D.C.

Nationals star Juan Soto tests positive for COVID-19, will miss opener vs. Yankees

 Juan Soto hit 34 home runs with 110 RBI as a 20-year-old in 2019.
USATODAY.com

Los Angeles Dodgers Los Angeles Dodgers Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Los Angeles, California, United States

Mookie Betts, Gabe Kapler kneel during national anthem before Dodgers-Giants opener

 Dodgers star Mookie Betts and Giants manager Gabe Kapler were among those who took a knee during the national anthem on Thursday.
USATODAY.com

Mookie Betts on the verge of signing a mammoth extension with Dodgers

 The Dodgers are on the verge of signing All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts to the richest contract in franchise history that could reach nearly $400M.
USATODAY.com
Small brewery bashes Astros for 2017 cheating scandal with 'Trash Can Banger' beer [Video]

Small brewery bashes Astros for 2017 cheating scandal with 'Trash Can Banger' beer

Major League Baseball fans deprived of the opportunity to heckle the Houston Astros for the 2017 sign-stealing scandal have been offered the chance to make their point from home by drinking a beer.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:32Published

New York Yankees New York Yankees Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in the Bronx, New York, United States

President Trump says he'll throw out first pitch at Yankee Stadium in August

 At a White House news conference on MLB's opening day, President Trump revealed he'll take the mound before August 15 Yankees-Red Sox game at Yankee..
USATODAY.com

