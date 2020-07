How Opening Day looks for businesses during the pandemic

BUSINESSES DOWN AT THE BANKSARE PREPARING FOR AN OPENINGDAY WITHOUT THE USUAL FANFAREAND FESTIVITIES THIS YEARBECAUSE OF COVID 19.WITH NOFANS IN THE STANDS, THINGSWILL BE A LITTLE MORE SUBDUEDFOR BARS AND RESTAURANTS.WCPO 9 ANCHOR TIMYKA ARTISTCONTINUES OUR LIVE TEAMCOVERAGE AT THE FISHBOWL THISMORNING..

ONE OF MANYESTABLISHMENTS WORKING TO GIVEFANS THE BEST EXPERIENCEPOSSIBLE... UNDER THECIRCUMSTANCESTHIS IS THE FISHBOWL'S FIRSTOPENING DAY..

AND NOTHING ATALL LIKE THEY THOUGHT IT WOULDBE WHEN THEY OPENED LAST YEAR.THEY HAD TO MOVE MOST OF THETABLES AND CHAIRS TO ALLOWFOR SOCIAL DISTANCING.

ANDANYONE WHO COMES IN WILL HAVETO WEAR A MASK.AND THEY ARE NOT ALONE INTRYING TO MAKE THE MOST OFTHIS YEARS CHALLENGINGSITUATIONIN AN EFFORT TO KEEPTHINGS SAFE AND PREVENT LARGECROWDS JEFFERSON SOCIAL ISTAKING RESERVATIONS ONLYANDHOLY GRAIL IS DOING EXTRACLEANING AND TEMPERATURECHECKS AT THE FRONT DOOR.ONCE INSIDE YOU'LL HAVE TOSTAY PUT UNLESS YOU'RE WEARINGA MASK.STILL BARS ANDRESTAURANTS AT THE BANKS SAYTHEY ARE EXCITED TO WELCOME ASMANY FANS AS THEY CAN FOROPENING DAY..

BUSINESS HASBEEN TOUGH WITHOUT THE USUALCROWDS.HERE'S THE OWNER OF THEFISHBOWL DANNY SCOTT ..We open af noon at go til 2 inthe morning if you can't get atable for the game which isgoing to be tough We havea couple tables left they'regonna go really quick but ifyou're in the area weencourage you to stop down andsee if we have anythingavailable if not it's kind ofwhat makes the bank so uniquespot we have great neighborshere I say go get a drinkthere come get a drink herelaterTHEY HAVE PEANUTS CRACKERJACKS AND A SPECIAL FISH BOWLHONOR OF THE REDS.