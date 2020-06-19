Global  
 

Gas tank explosion at dumpling shop in northern China injures 12

Video Credit: Newsflare
Gas tank explosion at dumpling shop in northern China injures 12

Gas tank explosion at dumpling shop in northern China injures 12

A gas tank explosion in dumpling shop in northern China left 12 people injured.

At around 12:35 on July 22, a gas tank exploded in a dumpling restaurant in Luobei County, Hegang, Heilongjiang.

When the explosion occurred, many customers were dining in the store.

After the explosion, local firefighters and first aid rushed to the scene immediately and the injured were carried out of the store.

The injured are currently in stable conditions and the incident is under further investigation.

The video was provided by local media.

