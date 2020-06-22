Global  
 

Pc Harper death: Three teenagers convicted of manslaughter
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Pc Harper death: Three teenagers convicted of manslaughter

Pc Harper death: Three teenagers convicted of manslaughter

Driver Henry Long, 19, has been found not guilty of murder, but had ealierpleaded guilty to manslaughter over the death of Pc Andrew Harper.

PassengersJessie Cole and Albert Bowers, both 18, were cleared of murder but foundguilty of manslaughter.

0
Death of Andrew Harper Death of Andrew Harper British police officer killed in the line of duty

Detective: Pc Andrew Harper paid ultimate price for teenagers' criminality

Detective: Pc Andrew Harper paid ultimate price for teenagers' criminality

Detective Superintendent Stuart Blaik of Thames Valley Police speaks followingthe trial of Henry Long, 19, and his passengers Albert Bowers and Jessie Cole,both 18, over the death of Pc Andrew Harper. The three teenagers have beenfound guilty of manslaughter over the officer's death.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

PC Andrew Harper: Three teenagers cleared of murdering police officer who was dragged along road

 A teenager has been found not guilty murdering PC Andrew Harper after dragging the police officer to his death.
Independent

PC Andrew Harper murder trial: Jury retires to consider verdicts

 The court heard how PC Andrew Harper died from catastrophic injuries after he was dragged by a car.
BBC News
Jury visits scene of Pc Andrew Harper's death

Jury visits scene of Pc Andrew Harper’s death

More than a dozen uniformed police officers stood silent guard as jurors visited the place where Pc Andrew Harper died in the line of duty. Blue silk posies tied to street posts marked the area where the 28-year-old Thames Valley police officer fell after being dragged more than a mile behind a car on the night of August 15 last year. A small circle of blue and white painted stones had been laid on the verge in tribute to the officer, with one saying “when your heart stopped beating a part of me died”. Pc Harper had been trying to apprehend teenagers who had stolen a quad bike in Stanford Dingley, Berkshire, when he became entangled in a tow strap behind their Seat Toledo.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

PC Andrew Harper trial finds three teenagers guilty of manslaughter

PC Andrew Harper trial finds three teenagers guilty of manslaughter The 28-year-old officer had been attempting to apprehend quad bike thieves when he was killed
Tamworth Herald


Teenagers guilty of killing PC Andrew Harper

Three youths are convicted of manslaughter after the officer died
BBC Local News

Pc Harper murder accused have no idea of grief and loss they caused, court told

Three teenagers accused of dragging Pc Andrew Harper to his death have no understanding of the grief and loss they caused
Belfast Telegraph


Teens convicted over PC Harper killing

Teens convicted over PC Harper killing

Three teenagers have been found guilty of the manslaughter of PC Andrew Harper, who was dragged for a mile behind their car.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios
Pc Andrew Harper murder trial to resume

Pc Andrew Harper murder trial to resume

The trial over the death of Police Constable Andrew Harper is due to resume. The trial of three men charged accused of murdering the police officer was previously abandoned due to the coronavirus..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO