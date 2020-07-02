How To Format An SD Card… And Why You Should

AmEx profit plunges 85%American Express reported an 85% slump in quarterly profit on Friday as spending using its card collapsed during global lockdowns imposed to contain the coronavirus. Fred Katayama reports.
'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme launched in J-K's RajouriDDC of Rajouri, Mohammad Nazir Sheikh launched 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme in the district on July 13. The 'One Nation, One Ration Card' scheme is an initiative by the Government of India..
'One Nation, One Ration Card' process begins in JandK's RajouriThe process for 'One Nation, One Ration Card' system has began in JandK's Rajouri district. Consumer Affairs and Public Distributor Department (CAPD) of Rajouri is working in this direction at blocks..