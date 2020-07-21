Kanye West is refusing to see his wife Kim Kardashian West Bang Media - Duration: 01:18s - Published 2 minutes ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:18s - Published Kanye West is refusing to see his wife Kim Kardashian West Kanye West is reportedly refusing to see his wife, Kim Kardashian West, despite her suggestions she fly to join him in Wyoming. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend