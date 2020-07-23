Trending: Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift dropped her new record "Folklore" at midnight on streaming services.
Taylor Swift drops surprise indie album as Logic bids farewell to musicSwifties were not ready for Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' album.
Taylor Swift drops 'Cardigan' music video and new album 'Folklore'Taylor Swift has released her surprise new album 'Folklore' and admitted that "in isolation my imagination has run wild and this album is the result".
