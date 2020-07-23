Global  
 

WEB EXTRA: Amazon's Convertible Boxes
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Duration: 00:26s - Published
WEB EXTRA: Amazon's Convertible Boxes

WEB EXTRA: Amazon's Convertible Boxes

Amazon will soon be shipping boxes that can morph in a robot costume for the kids and a mini-golf windmill for the rest of us.

