Depp’s lawyers have video showing Amber Heard ‘attacked’ sister, High Court told

|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Amber Heard American actress
ShowBiz Minute: Royals, Heard, SwiftHarry and Meghan sue over photo of son at California home; Amber Heard says she "did not want to expose" Johnny Depp; Taylor Swift releases surprise album..
USATODAY.com
Amber Heard called Johnny Depp 'violent and crazy' in 2013 texts
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Johnny Depp libel trial: Amber Heard warned by judge over phone useLibel case enters day 14
Independent
Johnny Depp American actor, film producer, and musician
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources