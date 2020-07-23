Global  
 

Depp's lawyers have video showing Amber Heard 'attacked' sister, High Court told
Depp’s lawyers have video showing Amber Heard ‘attacked’ sister, High Court told

Depp’s lawyers have video showing Amber Heard ‘attacked’ sister, High Court told

Johnny Depp’s lawyers have been provided with a video from “an anonymoussource” which they say shows Amber Heard “attacked” her sister, the High Courthas heard.

On Friday morning, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star’s barristerDavid Sherborne said they had received a video from a “confidential source” onThursday night, after Whitney Henriquez gave evidence earlier in the day thather sister had never attacked her.

ShowBiz Minute: Royals, Heard, Swift

 Harry and Meghan sue over photo of son at California home; Amber Heard says she "did not want to expose" Johnny Depp; Taylor Swift releases surprise album..
Amber Heard called Johnny Depp 'violent and crazy' in 2013 texts [Video]

Amber Heard called Johnny Depp 'violent and crazy' in 2013 texts

Amber Heard called Johnny Depp "violent and crazy" in texts sent to her mother in 2013, Britain's High Court heard on Thursday.

Johnny Depp libel trial: Amber Heard warned by judge over phone use

 Libel case enters day 14
