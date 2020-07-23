Depp’s lawyers have video showing Amber Heard ‘attacked’ sister, High Court told

Johnny Depp’s lawyers have been provided with a video from “an anonymoussource” which they say shows Amber Heard “attacked” her sister, the High Courthas heard.

On Friday morning, the Pirates Of The Caribbean star’s barristerDavid Sherborne said they had received a video from a “confidential source” onThursday night, after Whitney Henriquez gave evidence earlier in the day thather sister had never attacked her.