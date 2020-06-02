Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Thai soldiers in quarantine and 11 with COVID-19 symptoms after return from Hawaii
Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 06:01s - Published
Thai soldiers in quarantine and 11 with COVID-19 symptoms after return from Hawaii

Thai soldiers in quarantine and 11 with COVID-19 symptoms after return from Hawaii

Thai soldiers in quarantine and 11 with COVID-19 symptoms after return from Hawaii

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Thai soldiers who returned from field training in Hawaii were sent to the state quarantine in Pattaya, eastern Thailand with 11 being monitored for coronavirus.

The 115 troops had spent 20 days in Hawaii before they headed back to Thailand on Wednesday night (July 22) before they were screened and sent to state quarantine.

It was reported that 11 of the troops were suspected to be infected with Covid-19 were sent to the army hospital for further examination.

The rest of the squad will spend their next two weeks in the state quarantine while being monitored by army medics.

Camp commander Colonel Chaianan Chalermpong said the army want to reassure to the people that they will be strictly monitoring the squad.

He said: "We have promised that the soldiers will be treated without any privilege and will be released only after we are sure that they are clean to go." Thailand - which began strict containment and lockdown measures at the start of the pandemic - has not recorded any local transmissions of the coronavirus for two months.

The only cases are from repatriated nationals of overseas residents.

All tourists have been banned from the country since March 22.

The baffling record - which some credit with the genetics of people in countries along the Mekong Delta including Vietnam and Laos - has impressed officials at the World Heath Organisation who have chosen the country to feature in a documentary on the pandemic alongside New Zealand.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

LumpyAsia

LUMPY Asia Thai soldiers in quarantine and 11 with COVID-19 symptoms after return from Hawaii https://t.co/Np0tCFZMW3 https://t.co/VqQaHJXJIk 19 hours ago

an_leavy

An Leavy 2 contacts of cases linked to Crossroads Hotel cluster 1 OS traveller in hotel quarantine 50 cases associated with… https://t.co/55jtZT9dKv 4 days ago

YaoLan44404199

YaoLan RT @zxextroz: Thailand: *has no covid-19 case for almost three months* Thai Government: *lets covid-19 positive tested foreign soldiers and… 5 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Thai soldiers in state quarantine and 11 with Covid-19 symptoms after return from Hawaii [Video]

Thai soldiers in state quarantine and 11 with Covid-19 symptoms after return from Hawaii

Thai soldiers who returned from field training in Hawaii were sent to the state quarantine in Pattaya, eastern Thailand with 11 being monitored for coronavirus. The 115 troops had spent 20 days in..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:01Published
5 SMU Student-Athletes Test Positive For Coronavirus, None Have Symptoms [Video]

5 SMU Student-Athletes Test Positive For Coronavirus, None Have Symptoms

Five student-athletes at SMU have tested positive for COVID-19, the university confirmed Wednesday. All five were asymptomatic. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:22Published
251 Thais return from London and 20 are rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus [Video]

251 Thais return from London and 20 are rushed to hospital with suspected coronavirus

Footage shows 251 Thai nationals arriving in their homeland yesterday (June 1) after leaving the UK on a repatriation flight. Officials said that 20 of the group had high fevers and were rushed to..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:05Published